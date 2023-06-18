Natixis Has $18.01 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

