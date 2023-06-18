Natixis Has $18.26 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $565.48 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.31.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

