Natixis Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 609.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DLR opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

