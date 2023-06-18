Natixis Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,388 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

