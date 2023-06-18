Natixis Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 599.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

