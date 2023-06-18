Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,106 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

