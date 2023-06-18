Natixis Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,356,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.67% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after buying an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.