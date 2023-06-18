Natixis Makes New $16.52 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 505,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,000. Natixis owned 0.29% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

