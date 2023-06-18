Natixis Makes New $21.15 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,148,000. Natixis owned about 2.46% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $77.20.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

