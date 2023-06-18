Natixis Purchases 174,664 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,664 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

