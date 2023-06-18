Natixis Purchases 17,800 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Natixis grew its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 1.99% of CVR Partners worth $21,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $83.75 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $10.43 per share. This represents a $41.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.48%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

