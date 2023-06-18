Natixis Purchases 203,601 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 756.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Copart were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

