Natixis Purchases 54,123 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 459.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.