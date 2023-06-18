Natixis Purchases 63,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.31% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,779 shares of company stock worth $17,720,088 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

