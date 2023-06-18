Natixis Purchases 835,291 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835,291 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

