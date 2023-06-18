Natixis Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 342.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.68 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

