Natixis Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 606.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of Insulet worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,755 shares of company stock worth $4,614,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $284.50 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $195.73 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 245.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

