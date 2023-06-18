Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,646,750 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

