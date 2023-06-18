Natixis Sells 41,310 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

