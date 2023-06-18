Natixis Sells 7,202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natixis lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

