Natixis Takes $14.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,928,000. Natixis owned approximately 1.45% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EWW stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

