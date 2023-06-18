Natixis Takes $15.66 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 464,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,000. Natixis owned 0.72% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -145.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

