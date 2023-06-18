Natixis Takes $18.88 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 658,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,000. Natixis owned approximately 1.03% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Semtech Price Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.