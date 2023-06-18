Natixis Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $561.71 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.