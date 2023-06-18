New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 2,162,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,464,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $759.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.