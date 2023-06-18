NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Robert Coffey Sells 4,000 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.