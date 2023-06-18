Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 25%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 851,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,493% from the average session volume of 53,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

