NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.22

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 772861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $551.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.