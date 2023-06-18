NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.22

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 772861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $551.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

