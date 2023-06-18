Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.18

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 13553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Nikon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

