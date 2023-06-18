Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

