Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 660 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.24. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

