Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 125,275 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,275 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 428,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,243,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,026 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

