Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 180,646 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 69,747.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 5.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $291.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $108.19.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

