Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.22% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

