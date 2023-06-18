Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 617.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock worth $208,893,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

