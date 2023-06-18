Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 15,574 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

