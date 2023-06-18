Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 26,725 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

