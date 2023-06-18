Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CAO Sells $307,523.95 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

