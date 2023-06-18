NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,496,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 775,006 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 18,820 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $150,183.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,001 shares in the company, valued at $15,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,569. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 44.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

