Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

