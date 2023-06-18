Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.