OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 122,675 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.60% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

