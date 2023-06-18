OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

