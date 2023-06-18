OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 30,714 Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 18,383.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

OGIG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -1.82.

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

