OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 312,655 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 556.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,655 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 310,020 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $42,960,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

