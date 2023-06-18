OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 44,154 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

FJUN stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

