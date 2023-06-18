OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 46,751 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,612,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,832,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.46 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

