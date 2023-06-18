OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 51,810 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NYSEARCA:SRVR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

