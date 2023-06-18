OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 9,480 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,889,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 79,014 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

