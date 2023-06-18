OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

